Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 563,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 24.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 998,192 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,179,000 after purchasing an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

