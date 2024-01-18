Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.90%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

