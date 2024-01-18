KeyCorp Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $287.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $248.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $257.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.