KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,336,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

