KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 9,711,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,830,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in KeyCorp by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

