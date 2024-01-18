Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1,450.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.28% of Kellanova worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 82,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 190,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,154,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

