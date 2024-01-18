KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $60.03 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.