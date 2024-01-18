Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Up 5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KARO

Karooooo Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.