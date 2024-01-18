JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 687,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

