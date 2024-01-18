Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Acquires 24 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.03).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,609.50 ($20.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,640.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.88, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 7,938.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.45) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 2,000 ($25.45) in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.89).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

