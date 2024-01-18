Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Acquires 24 Shares

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.03).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,609.50 ($20.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,640.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.88, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 7,938.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.45) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 2,000 ($25.45) in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.89).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.