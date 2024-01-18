John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.