JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.31. 374,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,159. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.