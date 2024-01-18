JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,565,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 17,630,594 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

