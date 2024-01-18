Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $9,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $93,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,129,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 197,463 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.