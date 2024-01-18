Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 10,036 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,399,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 399,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $8,440,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 464,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 225,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

