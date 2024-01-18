Jennison Associates LLC Has $26.20 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Cameco worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,239 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 64.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

