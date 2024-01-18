Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 436,900 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 436,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

