Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,156,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,468,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,734.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,066,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 1,008,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

