Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 115,347 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,347 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 9.25% of Bridge Investment Group worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $325.43 million, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.81. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -234.48%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

