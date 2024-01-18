iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.34

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $260.34 and last traded at $255.46, with a volume of 414005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.46.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $799,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

