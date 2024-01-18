iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Gap Down to $262.49

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $262.49, but opened at $255.97. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares last traded at $254.76, with a volume of 5,003 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.69. The stock has a market cap of $975.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

