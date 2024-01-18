iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Gap Down to $262.49

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $262.49, but opened at $255.97. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares last traded at $254.76, with a volume of 5,003 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.69. The stock has a market cap of $975.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
