iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $118.88

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.88 and last traded at $119.29, with a volume of 978667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

