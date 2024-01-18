iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,195 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,417. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

