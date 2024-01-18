iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.97

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.97 and last traded at $177.83, with a volume of 72606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.10. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.