iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.