iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.58

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.58 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 184274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

