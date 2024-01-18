iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.44

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 65190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $551.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

