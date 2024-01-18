iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $32,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 146,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,186. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

