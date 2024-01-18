iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.20

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 5432348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.