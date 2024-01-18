iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.48

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 205214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $930,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
