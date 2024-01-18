iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

