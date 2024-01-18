iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,269 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 628,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 233,011 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,981.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 187,821 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 426.1% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 1,458,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,392. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

