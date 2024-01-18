iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 80,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,788. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

