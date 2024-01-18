iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Boosted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 2.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 87,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

