iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.57. 393,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,165. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

