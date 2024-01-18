iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.31. 1,988,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,140. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

