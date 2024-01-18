iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $569,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.28. 894,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The company has a market cap of $368.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

