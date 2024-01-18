iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 48.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

