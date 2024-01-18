iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.95 and its 200-day moving average is $450.31. The stock has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

