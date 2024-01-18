iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Position Increased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 525,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.