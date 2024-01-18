IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $585.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 111.11% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

