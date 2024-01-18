Investors Research Corp Takes $139,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PAVE stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

