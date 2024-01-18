Investors Research Corp Sells 75 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $724.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $725.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $675.43 and a 200 day moving average of $584.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

