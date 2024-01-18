Investors Research Corp Sells 341 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

