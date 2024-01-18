Investors Research Corp Sells 2,379 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,167,000 after acquiring an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.