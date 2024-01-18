Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,803 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE UBS opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.