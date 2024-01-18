Investors Research Corp Invests $131,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,551,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,940,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,709,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,889,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

