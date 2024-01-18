Investors Research Corp Has $566,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

RL stock opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

