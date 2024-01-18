Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
