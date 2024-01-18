Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.49. 27,425,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,495,988. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.89 and a 52-week high of $412.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.27.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

